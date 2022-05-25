Wyoming Cops Suspect Blaze at Future Abortion Clinic Was Arson
FOUL PLAY
Police in Casper, Wyoming, believe that an abortion clinic scheduled to open next month was intentionally set on fire early Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post by the police department, a person called authorities shortly before 4 a.m. after seeing someone run away from the future clinic carrying what looked like a gas can and a black bag. Smoke could be seen coming out of the windows of the building and Casper Fire-EMS extinguished the flames, according to the post. No injuries were reported. Investigators are analyzing video footage to try and identify the suspect. Casper is the second-largest city in Wyoming, a state with strong anti-abortion sentiment and a trigger law in place should Roe be overturned. The state’s only other abortion provider is 281 miles away. Julie Burkhart, the clinic’s director, said that clinic organizers had received harassing messages via email and phone, and anti-abortion protests have been held outside of the building.