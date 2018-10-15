Police: Suspect in Hit-and-Run Death Kept Driving Because He Was ‘Low on Gas’

An Alaska man accused of running over his roommate with an SUV told police that he didn’t stop or call for help because “he was running low on gas,” according to charging documents cited Monday by the Anchorage Daily News. Anchorage police believe that on Saturday afternoon, 27-year-old Corey Hoppe was driving with his roommate when he either jumped or was pushed out of the Chevrolet Suburban. The Suburban then drove over the man from his “chest to his head,” according to the complaint, and the victim later died of his injuries at the hospital. When the police found Hoppe early Sunday morning, he allegedly told the cops that “after he hit the deceased, he looked in his rearview mirror and observed the deceased on the road,” and that “he did not stop or call for help because he was low on gas.” The Daily News notes that Hoppe was arraigned on one felony charge of fleeing the scene without rendering aid to an injured person, but that more serious charges could follow. His bail was set at $75,000.
