    Police: Texas Teacher Filmed Porn Videos in Classrooms

    Julia Arciga

    Reporter

    Jim Young/Reuters

    A Texas substitute teacher was fired after she allegedly filmed multiple pornographic videos on school property and uploaded the videos to a porn website, The Houston Chronicle reports. The school district was reportedly notified about the recordings taken in El Campo High School classrooms last month, and school officials contacted police. Police Chief Terry Stanphill said several videos were found, and only involved the teacher. “It was always in a classroom or office when no one else was around,” Stanphill said. Police officials reportedly let the Wharton County District Attorney know about the situation, but it was determined that a crime did not occur and no charges were filed. However, the teacher was fired and the Texas Education Agency has been notified of the incident. In a statement, the school district said they were “seeking legal advice” on the issue.

