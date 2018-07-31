Cops: Thieves Took Aquarium’s Shark by Disguising It as Baby

Authorities in Texas say a group of thieves stole a live shark from the San Antonio Aquarium by bundling it up in a blanket, placing it in a stroller, and disguising it as a baby. One person was charged Monday in connection with the incident, while two others are expected to be arrested in the next few days. The gray horn shark that was snatched Saturday has been returned to the aquarium. “When we first got the call, we thought it was kind of a hoax being that it was Shark Week last week,” Leon Valley Police Chief Joseph Salvaggio told KSAT-TV on Monday, referring to the Discovery Channel’s annual TV staple. Surveillance footage shows a group of three people—two men and one woman—pulling off the brazen heist. One man allegedly grabbed the 2- to 3-foot-long shark out of an open tank by its tail before the others quickly wrapped it in a wet blanket and wheeled it out in the stroller. A man later allegedly attempted to sell the creature on Facebook for $300, though it was not immediately clear if the man who posted the advertisement was involved in the heist.
