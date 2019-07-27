CHEAT SHEET
Police: Two Babies Found Dead in Bronx Car After Father Left Them
Twin babies were found dead in a car in the Bronx on Friday afternoon after their father left them there and went to work, The New York Times reports. The children—a 1-year-old boy and girl—were reportedly left in a parked silver Honda Accord by their 37-year-old father, who then went to his job at the James J. Peters V.A. Medical Center. According to police, the father returned from his job hours later and drove for a bit before realizing his children were still inside the car. He reportedly “jumped out and screamed.” A bystander called emergency services, explaining that one of the children appeared not to be breathing. Officers found the twins both dead upon their arrival. The father was taken into custody for questioning. According to Kidsandcars.org, a nonprofit that raises awareness about the dangers of leaving children and pets in cars, 21 children have died of heatstroke this year after being left in cars.