Cops Unearth Date Rape Drugs, Videos of Kristin Smart Murder Suspect Raping Women
HORRIFIC
Paul Flores, charged with the 1996 murder of Kristin Smart, kept videos of himself raping intoxicated women, according to the police who searched his house. An April raid on Flores’ San Pedro, California home unearthed videos of the him sodomizing multiple women who appear to be unconscious, prescription medications often used as “date rape drugs,” and a folder of “fetishized rape fantasy porn” that Flores had labeled “Practice,” according to newly unsealed court records. Four women have alleged Flores raped them, and upwards of 30 have accused him of sexual misconduct, including saying they woke up in his home with no memory of going there.
A San Luis Obispo County deputy district attorney told the court, “Paul Flores is a defendant who likes to rape and drug intoxicated women.” Ruben Flores, Paul’s 80-year-old father, allegedly helped his son hide Smart’s body, which was never discovered. He has been charged with accessory after the fact. Smart was 19 and a student at California Polytechnic State University when she disappeared. Paul and Ruben Flores have pleaded not guilty.