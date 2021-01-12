Cops Warn House Dems of Plot to Encircle the Capitol and Assassinate Them, Says Report
ACTIVE THREAT
Last week’s deadly storming of the U.S. Capitol building sent shockwaves around the world—and it seems the threat isn’t over just yet. According to a report from HuffPost, Capitol Police warned House Democrats on Monday night that there are three potentially violent demonstrations planned ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration next week—including one plot to surround the Capitol and assassinate them. Lawmakers were reportedly told that demonstrators plan to encircle the Capitol to block Democrats and non-Trumpist Republicans from entering the building, and allow lawmakers loyal to Trump to enter and control government. Democrats were reportedly told on the call that the plot could involve assassinations. “It was pretty overwhelming,” one Democrat told HuffPost. Police reportedly told members that, this time, they’re ready to handle the plots.