Popular ‘Police Woman’ Actor Dies at 86

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Spring marathon season puts your shoes through their paces. Simplifying your gear rotation (without sacrificing performance) is vital. For those seeking a streamlined setup, Skechers has two complementary options that cover everything from race day to recovery runs. The Aero performance line was designed for both lighter, speed-focused sprints and cushioned comfort for long-distance runs.

Skechers AERO Razor Buy At Skechers $ 140 Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Skechers Aero Razor weighs just 6.9 ounces, making it great for speed-focused training and uptempo runs. Its breathable mesh upper and sawtooth laces provide a secure fit, while the Arch Fit insole system and Goodyear Performance Outsole deliver support, grip, and durability on the road.

Skechers AERO Burst Buy At Skechers $ 165 Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Skechers Aero Burst is a highly cushioned daily trainer built for marathon prep and high-mileage weeks. It features dual-density Hyper Burst Ice cushioning for a soft, yet stable ride, and Hyper Arc technology for smoother transitions.

If you’re ready to hit a PR this year, give this Skechers Aero combo a try.