Poland Moves to Extradite Nazi Veteran Cheered in Canadian Parliament
‘SCANDALOUS’
Poland’s education minister said Tuesday he’d “taken steps” to kickstart the extradition of Yaroslav Hunka, the 98-year-old Nazi SS veteran given a standing ovation in Canada’s Parliament on Friday. Hunka was introduced by House Speaker Anthony Rota as “a Ukrainian hero, a Canadian hero,” earning applause from lawmakers and a gesture of support from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, present to give an address to Parliament. Over the weekend, however, it emerged that Hunka had served in the First Ukrainian Division, a volunteer Nazi unit that declared allegiance to Adolf Hitler during World War II. In a Tuesday tweet, Polish Minister for Education Przemyslaw Czanek said, “In view of the scandalous events in the Canadian Parliament, which involved honoring, in the presence of President Zelenskyy, a member of the criminal Nazi SS Galizien formation, I have taken steps towards the possible extradition of this man to Poland.” Hours earlier, the debacle had prompted Rota to announce his resignation.