Polish President Slams German and French Leaders’ Calls to Putin as ‘Like Speaking to Hitler’
DIPLOMATIC DING DONG
Polish President Andrzej Duda has blasted the leaders of France and Germany for taking phone calls with Vladimir Putin following the invasion of Ukraine, likening their approach to having talks with Adolf Hitler during the Second World War. In an interview with German newspaper Bild, Duda poured scorn on the approach of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron, both of whom have held one-on-one phone calls with Putin since the conflict began in February. Duda appeared to make particular reference to a comment made by Macron that Russia must not be “humiliated” if a diplomatic end to the war could be found. “Did anyone speak like this with Adolf Hitler during World War II?” Duda said. “Did anyone say that Adolf Hitler must save face? That we should proceed in such a way that it is not humiliating for Adolf Hitler? I have not heard such voices.”