Politico Playbook Issues Correction for Botched Sotomayor Sighting
OOPS
Politico’s Playbook newsletter issued a correction on Saturday morning after misidentifying Democratic leader Chuck Schumer’s wife, Iris Weinshall, as Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor. The publication claimed that the case of mistaken identity was sparked by a photo sent in by a tipster allegedly taken at the hip D.C. eatery Le Diplomate on Friday night. In Politico’s report, they claimed Sotomayor, after not appearing for oral arguments Friday at the Supreme Court over coronavirus concerns, was dining with Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Our tipster got it wrong, but we should have double-checked,” the correction reads.
The publication never reached out to Schumer’s office. “I did not hear from them prior to publication,” Justin Goodman, Schumer’s top comms aide, told The Daily Beast. Reached for comment, Politico spokesperson Brad Dayspring said in a group chat, which The Daily Beast was accidentally added to, “I emailed Mike [Zapler] and Matt [Kaminski] [to] discuss.” Eugene Daniels, who wrote the item, declined to comment through a spokesperson. The Daily Beast reported in late November that Playbook’s marquee product has been embedded in turmoil.