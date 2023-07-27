CHEAT SHEET
Politico Publishes Full Copy of Hunter Biden’s Plea Deal
Hunter Biden’s proposed plea deal for tax and gun crimes that fell apart in court Wednesday was published in full just hours later by Politico, revealing that “Hunter Biden and U.S. Attorney David Weiss have both already signed the pretrial diversion agreement (despite the fact that Hunter went on to plead not guilty in court today).” While elements of the proposed deal were discussed in court, the entirety of the document had not yet been released publicly—until Wednesday night. The proposal also noted that “Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax charges and would be able to avoid punishment on a felony gun charge if he stayed out of trouble for two years.”