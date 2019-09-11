Politicon Announces its 2019 Talent Lineup

CHEAT SHEET
Politicon has announced its 2019 lineup showcasing some first-time guests and new program elements. Prospective attendees will have the opportunity to spend an "Evening with Al Franken” or enjoy “Music & Laughs with Randy Rainbow.” In the mood for some serious discourse? Be sure to check out the events featuring James Comey, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Jordan Peterson. Looking for more fireworks? Sean Hannity and James Carville (who called Politicon “the coolest” of the “pretty cool shit” he’s done in his life) will be going at it in “Point Counterpoint." This is just a taste of what Politicon 2019 has to offer—from debates and panels to book signings and Q&As, there will be something for everybody.
Join other like-minded (and not-like-minded) individuals at Politicon 2019 this October 26 & 27 at the Music City Center in Nashville TN. Tickets on sale now at politicon.com.