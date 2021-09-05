Polk County, Florida Man Goes on Shooting Spree and Kills Four, Including an Infant: Report
DEVASTATING
A deranged Florida man went on a shooting rampage and murdered four people, including an infant, and injured an 11-year-old injured who was rushed into surgery, according to a new report from Fox News. In a press conference on Sunday, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the gunman was dressed in full body armor and was a self-described “survivalist” that came “ready for battle.” Judd alleges the unidentified subject was high on methamphetamine during his shooting spree.
Deputies responded to calls about suspicious activity after a woman told authorities about a man who claimed “God sent [him] here to speak with one of [her] daughters,” said Judd. At about 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, an officer responded to 911 calls about “two volleys of automatic gunfire.”
Once confronted, the suspect shot at police officers. When the officers fired back at him, hitting the suspect once, he surrendered with his hands up.
Upon entering the house, the officers discovered “a man, a woman, and an infant in the mother’s arms all shot to death,” said Judd, adding that another ten- or 11-year-old child who authorities thought had been missing was safe and not home at the time of the attack.