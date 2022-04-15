Florida Cops Nab 41 People in ‘Sex Money Murder’ Gang Bust
Police in Polk County, Florida, said they have charged 41 members of the “Sex Money Murder” gang with racketeering, according to the Lakeland Ledger. The yearlong investigation spanned between Florida and North Carolina as authorities listened to wiretaps and gang plans. It was the first time Polk County used wiretaps on a gang, its sheriff said, as it looked into whether Sex Money Murder was responsible for two murders between 2019 and 2020. “Those two cases, we haven’t made any arrests on,” Sheriff Grady Judd said. “Those were the first two cases in over a decade that our homicide team was not able to solve. Do you know why? No one’s talking. They’re either gang-related and/or scared to death of the gangsters.” Sex Money Murder is an offshoot of the national United Blood Nation gang, according to the Ledger.