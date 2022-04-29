Volunteer Deputy Accused of Selling Oxycodone Out of Patrol Car
‘WE’RE EMBARRASSED’
A volunteer sheriff’s officer in Florida is facing weapons and drug trafficking charges after he was allegedly caught selling oxycodone out of his patrol car while in uniform. David Roberts, 69, was arrested Thursday following an investigation into reports that Roberts had been selling the prescription pills for $10 each. Roberts, who has a conviction on his record for a felony burglary charge, shouldn’t have made it through the background investigation phase when he joined the volunteer force more than a decade ago, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said. “We’re embarrassed,” Judd said at a press conference. “He’s been a stellar volunteer, very well-loved, done a good job, except when he’s selling oxys out of the car, using it as cover. I am livid.”