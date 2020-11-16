Poll: 37% Having Thanksgiving With People Outside Household
Public health experts have said over and over again that one key to slowing the spread of the coronavirus this winter is limiting holiday celebrations to people in your household, if possible. But a new online survey says just under 4 in 10 Americans will follow that guideline. The poll by the tracking site Covid Near You and SurveyMonkey found that 37 percent of people plan to celebrate Thanksgiving with friends or family they don’t live with—and the number could go even higher, since about a quarter of the respondents weren’t sure what they were doing yet. The survey did find a political trend: just about half of Republicans plan to attend these get-togethers, while less than 30 percent of Democrats or independents said they would. In addition, two-thirds of those traveling don’t plan to get tested before or after their trip.