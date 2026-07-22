Trump Suffers Stunning Blow From His Own MAGA Base

A new poll reveals that MAGA voters are losing patience with Trump’s war on Iran.

Even the president’s most loyal supporters are wavering in their support of the costly war, joining many Americans who have long opposed the conflict.

The Politico poll exposes a 13-point drop in the number of Americans who believe the U.S. should continue the war, even if it increases costs in America.

37 percent of self-identified MAGA voters say the U.S. should continue its involvement only if it doesn’t increase costs, 8 percent more than in May.

Nearly 1 in 5 MAGA voters think the U.S. should end its war in Iran, regardless of the costs.

The new data shows that as Americans continue to feel strapped for cash, the economy will be top of mind for voters heading into the midterms.

Trump disagrees that the war will affect him politically.

On Tuesday, the president told reporters that Iran is “probably” trying to impact the results of the elections, before saying that “they won’t have any impact on me.”

“No, the election—I can’t think about that having to do with this,” Trump continued. “I think people are very impressed.”

Three American soldiers were killed over the weekend in an attack on a Jordan base, adding to the mounting pressure to end the war.

When a reporter suggested there are no signs of a ceasefire, Trump shot back.

“You don’t know what the dialogue is behind the scenes,” the president said. “They want to meet desperately to try to end it because they are getting decimated.”

US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the Oval Office on July 21, 2026. SAUL LOEB/SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

An anonymous source close to the White House told Politico that officials there are “at a maximum level of frustration right now, and I was told by very senior people that the president is now fully aware that the only way to the victory that he wants is completely politically impossible. The American people just will not support the kind of escalation it would take at this point.”

“We’ve got more dead Americans and a politically impossible situation,” the person added.

Trump has said at least 30 times that the war in Iran is almost over.