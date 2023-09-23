Poll: Majority of Americans Oppose Biden Impeachment

CHEAT SHEET
A Wall Street Journal poll found that a slim majority of Americans oppose the impeachment of President Joe Biden and that most are not closely following the news about this son Hunter, which undergirds the House inquiry. The results did break down along party lines, but the Journal notes that a majority of political independents are against impeachment, too. In interviews with voters, the newspaper found many wish Congress would stop squabbling and focus on solving problems. “Things are so heated and there’s so much animosity that people can’t come together on anything,” Joe Trevino, a conservative retired Border Agent said. “Impeachment is not a good idea right now. There are just other things that should take priority.”