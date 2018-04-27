Poll: More Than Half of GOP Voters Believe Media Is the ‘Enemy of the People’

CHEAT SHEET
A Quinnipiac poll released this week reveals that a majority of Republican voters believe the media is “the enemy of the people.” In a survey of 1,193 registered voters conducted between April 20 and April 24, 51 percent of Republicans said they saw the media as an enemy, while only 37 percent of Republicans said they thought that the media was “an important part of democracy.” Overall, 66 percent of American voters said media is an “important part of democracy,” while 22 percent said they consider it to be an “enemy of the people.” The survey also showed that, overall, 53 percent of voters trust the media more than they trust President Donald Trump.