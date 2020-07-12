CHEAT SHEET
Poll Puts Joe Biden Ahead of Donald Trump in Texas
TIDE IS TURNING
Read it at Political Polls
The independent polling firm Political Polls has put Joe Biden 5 points ahead of Donald Trump in Texas, with 48 percent of respondents in the key red state favoring the former vice president over 43 percent for Trump. The new poll echoes a CBS poll released Sunday that also shows Biden polling well in key battleground states. The CBS poll shows Trump just 1 point ahead of Biden in Texas but puts the Democrat 6 points ahead in Florida and in a tie in Arizona. Meanwhile, Five Thirty Eight compiled polling averages last week that show Biden surging in Virginia, Minnesota, and a host of other swing states—sometimes with double-digit leads over the president.