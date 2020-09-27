CHEAT SHEET
56 Percent of Voters Want New SCOTUS Seat Filled After Election: Poll
A survey commissioned by The New York Times and Siena College has found that a clear majority of voters would like to see the Supreme Court seat vacated by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg filled by whoever is elected as president in November. In the survey, 56 percent of those polled said that the ultimate decision should be made by the newly elected commander in chief as a referendum on the vacancy. Only 41 percent of those polled said they wanted President Trump to choose a justice before the election. Trump nominated conservative Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the high court on Saturday. Initial hearings are scheduled for October.