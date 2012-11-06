Poll: She’s Probably Faking It

Sick of all the political polls? Researchers at Indiana University have released results of a poll of a different kind, surveying 5,865 people on their sex lives—and they found that women are most likely faking orgasms. The grand survey of sex is intended as an update to the famous Kinsey Report, the first such study, which, at 60 years old, may be showing its age. Among the less surprising results is the fact that, though 85 percent of men report their female partners reaching orgasm during sex, only 64 percent of women say the same. The study also found that women like variety in sex, solo masturbation is popular for men of all ages but is most popular for those between the ages of 30 and 39, and men are more bi-curious than previously believed.
