Poll Shows Voters Think Kamala Harris Is Tougher Than Donald Trump
BRAINS & BRAWN
A new poll from the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs (AP-NORC) reveals that voters believe Vice President Kamala Harris has more brains and brawn than GOP nominee Donald Trump. According to the numbers, voters chose Harris 59 percent over Trump’s 57 percent when it came to which candidate they felt was tough enough to be president. As for which candidate would change the country for the better, Harris beat Trump again 55 percent compared to 46 percent. Voters also said Harris was more likely to fight for them than Trump, scoring 54 percent and 43 percent respectively. The Associated Press reported that the poll was conducted prior to the second apparent assassination attempt on Trump’s life at his golf course in Florida on Sunday. Fresh off of her dominate debate performance, Harris jumped to a six-point lead over Trump according to numbers from a Morning Consult poll.