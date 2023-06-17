Polling Data Shows Steady Trump Popularity, Despite His Federal Indictment
TRUMPED UP
A brutal month for Donald Trump—including a federal indictment and his former vice president launching a campaign against him—has done nothing to erode his popularity, according to the polls. New data shows that Trump’s popularity among the growing field of Republican primary contenders has held steady, and that he’s leading his closest rival, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, by at least 30 points in polls by The Messenger/HarrisX, Quinnipiac University and The Economist/YouGov. DeSantis, meanwhile, has struggled to narrow the gap between himself and the former president, POLITICO reported, and instead has seen his support slipping away. Other candidates in the crowded Republican field have failed to garner more than single-digit support. The polls aren’t entirely hopeless for would-be Trump challengers, though, as both Sen. Tim Scott (R–SC) and former New Jersey governor Chris Christie saw modest upticks in the crucial state of New Hampshire.