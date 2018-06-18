Polls: Two-Thirds of Americans Say Trump’s Family-Separation Policy Is Unacceptable

Read it at CBS News
Two-thirds of Americans believe that the Trump administration’s family-separation policy at the southern border is unacceptable, while just 17 percent believe it is acceptable, according to a new CBS News poll. The survey also found that 90 percent of Democrats and 66 percent of independents oppose the so-called “zero tolerance” policy, which was implemented by the Justice Department in April. Nearly 40 percent of Republicans said the policy is unacceptable. Polls conducted by Quinnipiac and CNN found that a similar chunk of Americans disapprove of separating families.