Top Pollster Predicts Time Election Result Will Be Clear in Event of Harris Victory

If Kamala Harris wins either North Carolina or Georgia, she’s likely to win it all, pollster Frank Luntz told Fox News on Sunday.

And with results from those crucial bellwether states expected to arrive late on Election Day, the election could have an unofficial winner as early as Tuesday—even if the final results won’t come in for at least several more days, he added.

Luntz predicted that if Donald Trump wins either Pennsylvania or Michigan, he’ll win the election. Those states will take longer to call because election workers in Pennsylvania aren’t allowed to start processing mail-in ballots until Election Day, and in Michigan it varies by precinct.

Georgia and North Carolina are historically much faster at tallying their votes, and a Harris victory in either state would signal victory in other battleground states, Luntz said. But based on the latest poll results, he thinks only North Carolina is still in play.

“I’m prepared to say Trump does win Georgia,” Luntz said. “I’m prepared to give Wisconsin to Harris.”

Other battleground states are too close to call, he added.

“In the end, it’s all about turnout,” Luntz said.

He also called on viewers to give states time to count the votes and not accuse them of rigging the election, saying it was “not helpful” to undermine the election’s security by sowing unfounded doubts.

“I trust these states, and many of them have Republicans secretaries of state and Republican governors,” he said. “I think we need to give the votes the chance to be counted, and don’t believe what you read on the web.”