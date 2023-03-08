Prosecutors Say Polygamist Cult Leader Made Vile ‘Sexual’ Phone Calls From Prison
HOLD THE PHONE
Polygamist cult leader and “self-proclaimed prophet” Samuel Rappylee Bateman has been busy since being arrested for child trafficking in August. According to federal court documents, Bateman’s phone privileges at Florence Correctional Center have been revoked after he repeatedly engaged in “explicit sexual conversations” with underage girls. In one conversation, Bateman allegedly called a 13-year-old girl who is a victim in a child abuse case against him a “sexy darling” and asked her to remember “all the sacred times” they had together. Prosecutors say Bateman, who is the leader of the polygamist Mormon Fundamentalist Church of Latter Day Saints, had over 20 wives, nine of whom were between 12 and 16 years old. Beyond the disgusting sexual conversations, Bateman allegedly used prison phones to instruct his adult wives to intimidate a government witness and break eight underage girls out of a group home in Phoenix. The group made it as far as an Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, before they were located by authorities, and the adult women were arrested for kidnapping.