Pompeo Admits He Listened In On Trump's Ukraine Call
Mike Pompeo has confirmed he was listening in on the phone call between Donald Trump and Ukraine’s president that sparked impeachment proceedings against Trump. Last week, the secretary of state gave a very evasive answer when asked about the Ukraine call on ABC News. His presence on the call was first reported Wednesday by The Wall Street Journal. Speaking at a press conference in Rome on Wednesday, Pompeo admitted: “I was on the phone call.” He added: “The phone call was in the context of, now I guess I’ve been secretary of state for coming on a year and a half, I know precisely what the American policy is with respect to Ukraine. It’s been remarkably consistent and we will continue to try to drive those set of outcomes.” He went on to say the phone call was about “helping Ukrainians to get graft out and corruption outside of their government.”