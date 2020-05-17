Fired State Dept. IG Was Probing Whether Pompeo Made Staffer Walk His Dog

Read it at Twitter
The State Department watchdog whom President Trump fired on Friday was investigating whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was ordering a staffer to do a variety of personal errands for him, NBC News reports. The White House reportedly confirmed that the decision to remove Steve Linick, the department’s inspector general, was prompted by requests from the secretary of state. Trump announced on Friday that he was firing Linick, an Obama-era appointee, because he no longer had the “fullest confidence in him.” Linick had launched an investigation into Pompeo for potentially soliciting a government employee to do his personal errands, including walk his dog, pick up his dry cleaning, and make restaurant reservations for him and his wife, NBC News reports.