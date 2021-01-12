Pompeo Cancels Europe Trip After EU Officials Too ‘Embarrassed’ to Meet With Him: Report
ICED OUT
Just one day after the State Department announced the cancellation of all travel plans for this week, Reuters reported that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had effectively been disinvited from his final overseas meetings. The State Department leader was supposed to meet with European leaders in Luxembourg and Brussels on a trip this week, but ultimately the EU leaders refused his requests for appointments. A source told Reuters that the U.S. allies were “embarrassed” by Pompeo’s support for President Trump after he incited a violent riot at the Capitol last week. Luxembourg politician and NATO ally Jean Asselborn, whom Pompeo had attempted to schedule a meeting with on the trip, called President Trump a “criminal” during a radio appearance the day after the Capitol riot. The State Department said all travel was cancelled this week to accommodate the transition effort.