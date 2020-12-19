Pompeo Finally Admits Russia Was ‘Pretty Clearly’ Behind Huge Hack
‘CYBER PEARL HARBOR’
President Trump has not said a word on the massive cyberattack on U.S. government agencies in recent days, but Secretary of State Mike Pompeo finally admitted on Friday night that it was “pretty clearly” done by Russia. “I can’t say much more as we’re still unpacking precisely what it is, and I’m sure some of it will remain classified,” Pompeo said on “The Mark Levin Show.” Hackers breached at least a dozen U.S. agencies, including the country’s nuclear energy agency and the State Department, by breaking into SolarWinds, an Austin-based company that provides IT systems to government clients.
Rep. Jason Crow (D-CO) said that, the more he learned about the attack, the more he believed it could be “our modern day, cyber equivalent of Pearl Harbor.” “Our nation is under assault,” he tweeted. “We can’t wait for leadership, we need it now. @realdonaldtrump, where are you?” Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) said it was “pretty hard to distinguish this from an act of aggression that rises to the level of an attack that qualifies as war.”