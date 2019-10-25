CHEAT SHEET
Pompeo: I Have Seen State Department Officials ‘Engaged in Behavior That is Not Appropriate’
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said he has “seen State Department officials engaged in behavior that is not appropriate” when discussing acting U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Bill Taylor in an interview with Wichita State University's school newspaper, The Sunflower. When asked if he still had “confidence” in Taylor after he gave Congress damning testimony in the impeachment inquiry against President Trump, Pompeo said he and Taylor had a “full accord” on Ukrainian policy. “But I will say this: We all, as human beings, can get it wrong, too. We see things through a certain prism. We address things in a certain way,” he said. “In fact, I have seen State Department officials engaged in behavior that is not appropriate—that wasn’t right, that didn’t reflect the highest values of the foreign service and American diplomacy around the world.” Pompeo did not elaborate on what exactly he was referring to. Taylor, in his testimony, reportedly told Congress that Trump wanted the Ukrainian president to publicly announce an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son. Trump took to Twitter shortly after Taylor's testimony to denounce what he described as a “coordinated smear campaign” against him by “radical unelected bureaucrats waging war on the Constitution.”