Amidst U.S. Crackdown, Pompeo Will Meet Tiananmen Survivors

A day after President Trump promised to “dominate” nationwide protests against institutionalized racist police brutality, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is scheduled to meet with survivors of China’s 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre, according to his State Department schedule. NYPD vehicles have already plowed into crowds of protesters; police backed by the National Guard cleared protesters outside the White House with tear gas and rubber bullets; and the president, who chastised governors Monday for using insufficient violence, is vowing to use the U.S. military against further unrest.