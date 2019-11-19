LONG GOODBYE
Pompeo Looking for a Smooth Exit From Trump Administration Amid Impeachment Scandal: Report
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is reportedly planning to resign and run for a Senate seat in Kansas in the 2020 elections, according to sources cited by Time. The secretary of state originally planned to resign sometime in the spring of next year, but the impeachment inquiry and his relationship with President Trump have reportedly caused him to revise his timing. Now, Pompeo says he'll exit the administration when he can make the “smoothest possible exit,” Time reports. There is reportedly no indication that Trump is aware of Pompeo's plans, and Pompeo has claimed he has no intention of running in the 2020 race. This comes after Trump called out Pompeo in late October, claiming he made a mistake in hiring current U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor—who has testified before Congress in the impeachment inquiry. “Everybody makes mistakes,” Trump said of Pompeo's move.