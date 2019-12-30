Pompeo: 2020 Senate Run ‘Not Something I Want to Do’
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Monday that a 2020 Senate run in his home state of Kansas is “not something that I want to do,” but did not definitively rule out the possibility. “I’ve watched my life take turns that one would never have expected, but it’s not something I want to do,” he said on Fox & Friends, adding, “I want to stay here and continue to perform the mission that I’m serving President Trump and I hope doing a good turn for the American people as well.” After Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) announced that he would not seek re-election, Pompeo’s chances for a bid became the subject of speculation. The former Kentucky congressman and former CIA director has been one of Trump’s closest advisers. Pompeo also said that he and his wife, Susan Pompeo, “love Kansas,” adding, “it’s home for our family.”