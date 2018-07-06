Pompeo to Gift Elton John ‘Rocket Man’ CD to Kim Jong Un

It seems like an eternity ago, but remember a few months back when Donald Trump was calling Kim Jong Un ‘little rocket man,’ who responded by calling the President ‘a mentally deranged dotard?’ Well, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has landed in North Korea for denuclearization talks and has reportedly brought a playful callback gift to give to Kim—a CD of Elton John’s 1972 hit ‘Rocket Man.’ South Korean media reported the gift and said Trump raised the rocket man reference during their meeting in Singapore last month. Kim reportedly said he had never heard the song, prompting the President to ask Pompeo to take the CD with him. If the North Korean leader even has one iota of comic timing, surely he’ll tell Pompeo that denuclearization will take a long, long time.
