Pompeo Under Investigation for RNC Speech From Jerusalem
NO NO
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s speech from Jerusalem to the Republican National Convention has landed him under investigation for potentially abusing his office, according to the chairpeople of the House foreign-relations and appropriations committees. Reps. Eliot Engel and Nita Lowey, both New York Democrats, announced that the anti-corruption Office of Special Counsel has opened an inquiry into the Pompeo speech as a potential violation of the Hatch Act, which bars using a federal office for electioneering. Pompeo has grown “even more brazen in misusing the State Department and the taxpayer dollars that fund it as vehicles for the administration’s, and his own, political ambitions,” the two said in a joint Monday statement. The Office of Special Counsel did not immediately return inquiries seeking comment.