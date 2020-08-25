Pool Boy Says Jerry Falwell’s Wife Becki Hit on Him and Told Him ‘My Husband Likes to Watch’
MIAMI VICE
Giancarlo Granda, the Miami pool boy turned business partner of evangelical leaders Jerry and Becki Falwell, said Becki propositioned him during their first meeting poolside at Miami’s Fontainebleau Hotel in 2012.
As Granda spoke to some girls in their 20s, Becki Falwell allegedly said, “Those girls don’t know what they’re doing, you need someone with more experience,” Granda told Politico on Tuesday, a day after allegations emerged of a seven-year sexual affair between Granda and Becki, that Jerry often filmed or watched. After chatting poolside, Becki suggested they go to a hotel room. “And then she goes, ‘But one thing... My husband likes to watch.’ And just then he comes out and he’s wearing a Speedo,” Granda said.
Falwell resigned from Liberty University on Monday night. He confirmed the affair, while denying his own involvement, and claimed Granda went public as part of an extortion attempt. After the 2012 meeting, the Falwells helped Granda buy a Miami youth hostel but, just before Jerry endorsed Donald Trump for president in 2016, they bought Granda out of his share. Granda said Falwell seemed “drunk on power” after endorsing Trump, and he grew frustrated when the Falwells never paid him for the buyout.