‘Poolside Karen’ Promises She’s ‘Not Usually Racist’, Despite Anti-Latino Comments
🤔
The Colorado Feng Shui consultant who had been dubbed as “Poolside Karen” after having a meltdown over a group of Latinos having a pool party has finally spoken out about the incident and how she swears she’s “not racist at all.” In a recent interview with Inside Edition, Blair Featherman said she never would’ve imagined that she would be considered a “Karen” and was only showing concern when she noticed more and more people show up to the pool at her apartment complex who may not have been residents. Previously, Featherman was caught on video blasting the group for “having a fucking Mexican party in the pool.” But now, she claims she had to defend herself after a group of people “swarmed over,” attacked her, and stole her phone. When police arrived, Featherman told them that she’s “not usually racist at all.” “But when they come in for their party,” Featherman said, “they’re nasty, they’re trashy, and they don’t belong here.”