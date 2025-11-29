Celebrity

Pop Artist Says AI Is ‘Beautiful Tool’ for Making Music

'REALLY HELPFUL'

He detailed how he’s used it to change a song’s lyrics and even its genre.

Singer-songwriter Teddy Swims has admitted that using AI helps him make music, especially with penning songs. The “Lose Control” singer called the technology a “beautiful tool” while speaking at SXSW Sydney, according to ABC AU. “We’ve used AI in some things that have been really super helpful for us,” he said. “If you use it the correct way, I think it’s a beautiful tool.” He detailed how his producer has used AI to change a lyric in a song. “Rather than me going [to] the studio and doing the line 15 times and spending that time and money and effort, he’s actually been able to go in and just change the word,” Swims said. He further added that he’s used AI to reimagine songs while touring. “What we’ll do is maybe just take an acoustic and write the melody and the lyrics and just get the song done and upload it into it and say, ‘OK, I want to hear this song as a country song’ or ‘I want to hear this song as a rock and roll song,’” he said.

