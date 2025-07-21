Pop Punk Frontman Misses Festival After Health Issue Lands Him in ER
Justin Courtney Pierre of the pop punk band Motion City Soundtrack had to miss a concert last weekend after asthma and an illness sent him to the hospital. The 49-year-old frontman announced on Instagram last Friday that, after spending the previous night in the emergency room, he would not be appearing at the Minnesota Yacht Club Festival on Saturday. “Turns out I’m not gonna make it to the MCS Yacht (Rock) Club performance and I am really sorry about that,” Pierre wrote. “Spent the day in the ER getting plugged into machines and fed copious amounts of amphetamine adjacent drugs. Eventually Dr. M. considered me stable enough to leave, told me I needed to be on bed rest, and to not exacerbate my current condition of total lung f---kery by trying to do strenuous things like walk, talk, or breathe too hard.” Fall Out Boy lead singer Patrick Stump ultimately filled in for more than half of Motion City Soundtrack’s set in Pierre’s home state. A spokesperson for Epitaph, the band’s label, didn’t immediately return a request for comment from the Daily Beast.