Pop Star Begs Elon Musk to Stop Scaring His Pregnant Wife

Pop singer Charlie Puth is begging Elon Musk for some relief from rocket launches rattling his house and scaring his pregnant wife. “Hi @elonmusk…” wrote Puth, 34, to the tech mogul on X Wednesday. “These sonic booms have gotten progressively louder since they started launching the rockets in Santa Barbara. This one at 3am today felt like 150-160 dB, violently shook our whole house, and really frightened my pregnant wife. I hope they do not get louder :/.” SpaceX launched a rocket at 3:40 a.m. the morning of Dec. 10 from the Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. Santa Barbara is roughly 60 miles away from Vandenberg. It is unknown how he measured the decibel level, but the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association says any volume above 120 dB is unsafe for any period of time. SpaceX admitted on its website that “residents of Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Ventura counties may have heard one or more sonic booms during the launch, but what residents experienced depended on weather and other conditions.” The Daily Beast has reached out to SpaceX for comment. Unfortunately for Puth, SpaceX has another rocket launch planned for Sunday, Dec. 14.

