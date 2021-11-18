Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Call It Quits in Joint Insta Story Updates
CRYING IN THE CLUB
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have broken up after more than two years of dating, according to Insta Story updates posted to both singers’ accounts. “Hey guys,” the announcement said, “we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever. We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”
A source told Fox News that Mendes, grabbing coffee in Brooklyn earlier on Wednesday, “definitely looked sad.” The duo began dating in July 2019, around the time they dropped their song, ‘Señorita’. Almost instantly, chatter sparked, speculating that their coupling was nothing more than a publicity stunt. Mendes has repeatedly denied this, despite the fact that the couple are on record acknowledging online mockery that they “kiss like fish.” Cabello has said that Mendes made her “braver, wiser, and better.” Less than three weeks ago, the pair wore coordinated Día de los Muertos costumes for Halloween.