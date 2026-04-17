Pop Star Abruptly Cancels Her Entire Tour
Pop star Meghan Trainor has canceled her “The Get In Girl” tour two months before it was due to begin. In an announcement for fans posted to her Instagram story on Thursday, Trainor, 32, wrote that she was canceling her tour in order to focus on her family following the birth of her third child in January. “Balancing the release of a new album, preparing for a nationwide tour, and welcoming our new baby girl to our growing family of five has just been more than I can take on right now, and I need to be home and present for each and all of them at this time,” Trainor wrote. “I know this will come as a disappointment to my fans, and I am so sorry to let you down. But I know this is the right decision for my family and me right now.” She promised she would be back soon and said she couldn’t wait for fans to hear her new album, set for release next week. “I’m endlessly grateful for your love and support always,” she added. The tour was scheduled to start in Michigan on June 12 and wrap in Los Angeles on Aug. 15.