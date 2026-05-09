Pop Star, 30, Tells Fans MAGA Hats Aren’t Welcome

American pop star Ashnikko says MAGA hats are out for the rest of her “Smoochies” tour. The 30-year-old North Carolina native paused her show in Miami on Wednesday to make the rule crystal clear to the crowd. “I would just like to reaffirm that MAGA hats are not f-----g allowed at my shows,” the singer announced as fans erupted in cheers. The warning came a day after a concertgoer wearing a bright red “Make America Great Again” hat was heckled at Ashnikko’s Orlando show. Videos circulating online show the crowd chanting in unison, “F--k Donald Trump,” before security approached the attendee. After a brief exchange, the man ultimately left the venue early. Ashnikko has long been outspoken about their progressive politics and queer identity. In a 2023 interview with The Forty Five, they described their music as a celebration of “queer sex and queer love.” The singer has also spoken openly about growing up in a conservative household and struggling with internalized shame before eventually embracing their identity as gender-fluid.