Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1

Pop Star’s Stalker Dies in Horror Train Accident

TRAIN TRAGEDY
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.28.26 4:39PM EDT 
Bilie Eilish
Billie Eilish poses at the red carpet during the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California, U.S., February 1, 2026. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Mario Anzuoni/REUTERS

A man who previously stalked Billie Eilish, 24, was killed after being struck by a Long Island Rail Road train in the early hours of Wednesday. Prenell Rousseau, 30, died after being hit while jogging “on or near” the tracks in Westbury, New York, around 5:38 a.m., according to the New York Post, which cited officials who deemed the death accidental. The collision disrupted service, forcing roughly 100 passengers aboard the train to transfer to another LIRR line, the outlet reported. The Farmingdale native had previously been the subject of a restraining order filed by Eilish in 2020 after he repeatedly showed up at her family home in Los Angeles. Court filings described his behavior as “erratic,” noting he appeared at the property multiple times over two days, asking if the singer lived there. “While we waited for security, Mr. Rousseau remained on our porch, sat down and began to read a book while also continuing to engage in a periodic monologue,” Eilish said in court documents. Her family asked him to leave, but Prenell refused. A judge later granted a three-year restraining order. The Daily Beast has reached out to Westbury Police for comment.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
Chocolate Heist Leaves Stores Scrambling Before the Holidays
STICKY FINGERS
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.28.26 2:51PM EDT 
Kit-kat
Kit Kat chocolate bars are pictured in London, Britain May 17, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth Stefan Wermuth/REUTERS

Thieves made off with more than 12 tons of KitKat bars in a chocolate heist that has left Nestlé scrambling to track the missing shipment from the sticky-handed burglars. The candy giant told Agence France-Presse on Saturday that the haul “remains unaccounted for” after it was stolen last week while in transit between production and distribution sites in Europe. The timing couldn’t be worse. With Easter looming—a peak season for chocolate sales—the company warned the theft could disrupt supply and leave some shelves short of the popular wafer bars. A spokesperson tried to keep things light, joking that the culprits may have taken the brand’s famous slogan—“Have a break, have a KitKat”—a little too seriously. Still, Nestlé said it isn’t giving up the chase. The company noted that its products carry unique barcodes that can help trace the shipment if the stolen goods resurface on European markets. Investigators are also working with local law enforcement as the search continues.

Read it at CBS

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Save 20% on Bundled Essentials During Men’s Wearhouse’s Spring Sale
MORE THE MERRIER
Scouted Staff
Published 03.12.26 5:39PM EDT 
Men's Wearhouse
Men's Wearhouse

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Spring is upon us, which means vacations, proms, Easter festivities, and wedding season are just around the corner. Translation? We’ll be wearing a lot less wool and a lot more linen. It also means you may need to add a few more items to the rotation. Men’s Warehouse is helping out with the transition by offering 20 percent off bundled items for a limited time. You can bundle dress shirts, button-ups, polos, casual pants, jeans, and dress pants. All you have to do is add at least two items from the same category to your cart to activate the discount.

Bundle & Save
Get 20% off
Shop At Men's Wearhouse

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Men’s Warehouse is a premier outfitter for formal events and everyday needs. The ethos is simple: offer authentically comfortable clothes so you can feel effortlessly comfortable and love the way you look. Give your spring fit an upgrade with 20 percent off Men’s Warehouse Bundles right now.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Tiger Woods’ Mug Shot Released After DUI Arrest
IN THE ROUGH
Olivia Ralph 

Breaking News Reporter

Updated 03.28.26 3:57AM EDT 
Published 03.28.26 1:51AM EDT 
Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links GC talks with his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, after a match against Boston Common Golf at SoFi Center on March 17, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.
Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links GC talks with his girlfriend, Vanessa Trump, after a match against Boston Common Golf at SoFi Center on March 17, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. James Gilbert/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty

Tiger Woods’ latest run-in with the police has been captured in a grim new image. The golfer’s mug shot was released late Friday, hours after Woods was arrested following a rollover crash near his Florida home—an incident police believed involved drugs, not alcohol. Woods, 50, appeared disheveled and glassy-eyed in the booking photo, taken after officers found him “lethargic” at the scene of the crash on Jupiter Island. Authorities say Woods tried to overtake a truck on a narrow, two-lane road before clipping a trailer and flipping his Land Rover. The vehicle slid a “pretty decent space,” according to Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek, before coming to a stop. A breath test showed no alcohol in his system, but police said he appeared impaired by “some type of medication or drug.” Woods refused a urine test. He was booked on charges of driving under the influence (DUI), property damage, and refusal to submit to a lawful test, before being released hours later. The arrest echoes his 2017 DUI case, when the champion golfer was found unconscious at the wheel and later admitted to being impaired by prescription painkillers.

A mug shot of professional golfer Tiger Woods in a cobalt blue shirt.
Tiger Woods’ latest run-in with the law has been captured in a grim new image. Martin County Sheriff’s Department
Read it at NY Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
‘Back to the Future’ Star Dies at 94
‘DEFINITELY NO SLACKER’
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Updated 03.28.26 4:11AM EDT 
Published 03.28.26 12:17AM EDT 
James Tolkan
Universal Home Video

James Tolkan, the character actor who played disciplinarian principal Mr. Strickland in Back to the Future and Tom Cruise’s commander in Top Gun, has died aged 94. A family spokesperson said Tolkan died on Thursday, March 26, in Saranac Lake, New York. After serving in the Navy during the Korean War, Tolkan earned a degree in drama from the University of Iowa in 1956. His first television role came four years later in the police drama Naked City, with later TV roles including Remington Steele, Miami Vice, and The Wonder Years. While Tolkan’s film credits include Woody Allen’s Love and Death and Warren Beatty’s Dick Tracy, he was perhaps best known for portraying slacker-hating Hill Valley High School principal Mr. Strickland in Back to the Future and its 1989 sequel. In Back to the Future Part III, Tolkan portrayed Strickland’s grandfather. In between the first two entries in the Back to the Future franchise, Tolkan played Tom “Stinger” Jardian, the aircraft carrier commanding officer who dresses down Tom Cruise’s character for his aggressive fighter pilot maneuvers. Michael J. Fox, Marty McFly in Back to the Future, remembered Tolkan in an Instagram post: “RIP to the great James Tolkan. You were definitely no slacker. Grateful to know you, act with you, and direct you in Tales from the Crypt. I’ll miss you pal.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Get the Rest You Need With This Evidence-Based Sleep and Relaxation App
REST ASSURED
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 03.12.26 2:41PM EDT 
Woman sleeping in bed
Greg Pappas/Unsplash

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

We’re just about a week into Daylight Saving Time, and while the time shift comes with plenty of positives (who doesn’t love an extra hour of daylight?), it also significantly disrupts your sleep routine and circadian rhythm. When you add in months of winter sluggishness, late-night doom-scrolling, and the general exhaustion of daily life, it’s easy to see why March is considered Sleep Awareness Month. Simply put, most of us aren’t getting the rest we actually need. If you’re tired of being tired, look no further than BetterSleep, a leading app for sleep and relaxation. BetterSleep empowers you to build better nighttime habits to help you fall asleep faster and wake up feeling more refreshed.

BetterSleep App
See At BetterSleep

The app features a wide selection of evidence-backed tools to calm racing thoughts and support deeper rest, including guided sleep meditations, customizable soundscapes, sleep stories, and relaxation techniques. Whether you’re overwhelmed by stress, dealing with an overactive mind, or just having trouble establishing a more routine, BetterSleep makes it easier to build sustainable sleep habits that actually work.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Authorities Warn Dead Whale on Beach May Literally Explode
KABOOM!
William Vaillancourt 

Reporter

Published 03.27.26 7:49PM EDT 
Sei whale
Shannon Stapleton/REUTERS

A dead whale that washed up on Rockaway Beach in Queens, New York, on Thursday may explode, authorities have warned, adding that curious passersby should keep a 300-foot distance. The release of methane gas inside the decomposing mammal’s body could result in a build-up of pressure, and eventually an explosion, experts say. “The best way to assist these animals, and keep them and yourself safe, is by calling trained responders and maintaining a 150-foot distance from dolphins and porpoises and a 300-foot distance from whales,” according to the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society (AMSEAS). “It is important to remember that whales in the surf are still dangerous, even when deceased.” AMSEAS has identified the animal, which is about 40 feet long, as a male Sei whale, which is an endangered species due to commercial whaling in the 18th and 19th centuries. AMSEAS said it would be conducting a necropsy examination on Friday.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Researchers Discover Mysterious Structure Below Pyramids
HIDDEN TREASURE
Tamilore Oshikanlu 

Breaking News Intern

Published 03.27.26 5:43PM EDT 
Sphinx
Workers carry out restoration works on the Great Sphinx of Giza in Egypt April 11, 2006. The restoration effort will concentrate on the neck and chest of the Sphinx which have been eroded over time by the desert winds, according to Dr. Zahi Hawass, director of the Supreme Council of Antiquities. REUTERS/Tara Todras-Whitehill Tara Todras-Whitehill/REUTERS

A new claim about the Great Sphinx is raising eyebrows about the mysteries that may lie beneath the Egyptian Pyramids. Italian researcher Filippo Biondi says his team may have identified a hidden, sphinx-like structure buried beneath the Giza Plateau. Speaking on the Matt Beall Limitless podcast, Biondi said the discovery came after analyzing alignments between the pyramids and the existing Sphinx, pointing to what he believes is an underground parallel structure. The team also cited ancient clues, including the Dream Stele, which they say references two feline figures, as possible evidence of a second Sphinx. Using satellite imaging, Biondi claimed researchers detected a structure roughly 108 feet tall, along with what he described as vertical shafts and horizontal passages beneath the site—features he says suggest a larger “underground megastructure” mirroring the original. The idea of a second Sphinx isn’t entirely new. Egyptologist Bassam El Shammaa has previously pointed to mythology and historical interpretations, suggesting more could lie beneath the surface.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Bill Murray’s Son Lands Major College Coaching Job
'TURNING POINT'
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Updated 03.27.26 11:31AM EDT 
Published 03.27.26 11:30AM EDT 
Bill Murray with son Luke Murray.
Bill Murray with son Luke Murray. Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Luke Murray, the son of actor Bill Murray, landed a major college basketball job Thursday when Boston College named him its new men’s head coach. Murray, 40, replaces Earl Grant, who was fired by the school earlier this month. The 40-year-old has five seasons with the UConn Huskies under his belt, and helped the team win back-to-back NCAA championships in 2023 and 2024. Murray said he was “deeply honored” and “incredibly grateful” to lead the Boston College Men’s Basketball program. “Our team will play an unselfish, tough, and highly competitive brand of basketball,” said Murray. Boston College athletic director Blake James said the hire marked a “turning point”, praising Murray’s “sophisticated offensive vision” as helping to define the “modern landscape of college basketball.” Murray’s father, star of films like Ghostbusters and Groundhog Day, has often been spotted sitting courtside during games throughout his son’s coaching career.

Read it at USA TODAY

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
NFL Star Who Disappeared Before Super Bowl Dead at 52
‘DEEPLY SADDENED’
Annabella Rosciglione 

Reporter

Updated 03.27.26 2:35PM EDT 
Published 03.27.26 2:32PM EDT 
Raiders
Nick Lammers Staff Sports 10/20/03 Oakland Raiders' Barret Robbins one the bench against the Kansas City Chiefs, Monday, October 20, 2003, at the Network Associates Coliseum in Oaklnad, CA. (Photo by MediaNews Group/Bay Area News via Getty Images) MediaNews Group/Bay Area News vi/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

Former Oakland Raiders center Barret Robbins has died at 52. He spent all nine seasons of his NFL career with the team. The Raiders said in a statement that the organization was “deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Barret Robbins. The thoughts and condolences of the entire Raider Nation are with Barret’s family and friends during this difficult time.” His former Raiders teammate Tim Brown tweeted early Friday morning that Robbins’ ex-wife, Marisa, informed him Robbins died “peacefully” in his sleep. No cause of death was given. Robbins notably disappeared right before the Raiders’ 2003 Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in San Diego. His wife later said that Robbins had been out all night partying across the border in Tijuana, Mexico, because he thought the Raiders had already won the game. He was later diagnosed with bipolar disorder, and said he was having a manic episode at the time of the incident. After being dropped by the Raiders that year, he found himself in trouble with the law several times over the years, facing various charges for assault, battery, trespassing, and being drunk in public. In 2005, he was shot in the chest three times during a brawl in Miami Beach, after which he spent two months in a coma and pleaded guilty to three counts of attempted felony murder upon waking up.

Read it at The Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

My Favorite Lymphatic Drainage-Boosting Vibration Plate Is 20% Off
SHAKE IT OFF
Mia Maguire 

Commerce Managing Editor, Scouted + The Looker

Published 03.26.26 2:39PM EDT 
Lifepro Vibration Plate Sale
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Lifepro.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Touted for a laundry list of potential wellness benefits, including improved circulation, boosting lymphatic drainage, and even reduced back pain, it’s no surprise that vibration therapy is trending in the wellness space right now. The fundamental idea behind vibration therapy is that the vibrations cause muscle contraction just like they would if you were, say, lifting a pair of dumbbells, doing bicep curls, and the claim is that these contractions help build muscle, burn fat, and promote increased lymphatic drainage just by standing on the device and feeling the vibes.

As someone who is obsessed with taking care of my lymphatic system (and looking for lazy-ish ways to boost circulation and burn calories), I purchased Lifepro’s bestselling Waver Vibration Plate Exerciser on a whim before my wedding a few years ago, and while I figured it would be a gimmick, it’s one of the best wellness investments I’ve ever made. If you’re after a user-friendly yet super-powerful vibration plate that doesn’t break the bank, Lifepro’s Waver Vibration Plate Exercise Machine is the gold standard. I have had mine for almost four years, and I absolutely love it. Best of all? It’s backed by a lifetime warranty, which more than justifies the price tag, and select vibration plate models (including the OG Waver, the advanced Rumblex 4D Vibration Plate, and the Rhythm Vibration Plate Exercise Machine with Handles) are currently up to 20 percent off during Lifepro and Amazon’s Big Spring sales.

Lifepro Vibration Plate Exercise Machine
Down From $200
Shop At Lifepro$160

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Shop At Amazon$160

Free Shipping

As someone who sits for at least ten hours a day, I’m always looking for low-lift ways to counteract the side effects of my very sedentary lifestyle, and this vibration device has been a major game-changer for me. I will hop on it for just ten or fifteen minutes when I feel like I’ve been sitting for too long, and it instantly reduces stiffness and muscle tension. I also depend on it for depuffing when I’m feeling bloated or swollen, and it works like a charm.

Plus, while the research is still divided, some experts say it may help with fat loss by reducing water weight, especially when used to complement your strength training workout. I like to stand on my vibration machine while doing arm, ab, and leg exercises for an added boost. If you’re looking to upgrade your lymphatic support lineup, I really can’t recommend Lifepro’s vibration therapy lineup more.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Manosphere Clown Busted for Assault Hours After Shooting Gator
JAILMAXXING
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Updated 03.27.26 3:09PM EDT 
Published 03.27.26 12:25PM EDT 
Fort Lauderdale Sheriff's Office/clavicular0
Fort Lauderdale Sheriff's Office/clavicular0

A social media streamer was arrested on a misdemeanor battery charge after his livestream abruptly ended, according to jail records. “Looksmaxxing” streamer Clavicular, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, was taken into custody on a warrant out of Osceola County, with a bond set at $1,000. The arrest came the same day videos of the influencer, 20, were circulating on social media for a separate stunt. Earlier, Clavicular had been seen riding an airboat through the Everglades when his group encountered a dead alligator floating in the water. Video showed him pulling out a handgun and firing multiple shots at the carcass. Hours later, he was back online, hosting a marathon stream when the feed suddenly cut out. When it resumed, he was gone. A friend later appeared on camera to confirm the 30-day broadcast would end early. Clavicular’s online persona is tied to “looksmaxxing,” a trend marketed to young boys that frames physical “self improvement” as a mathematical problem involving “measurements, ratios, syringes, hammers to damage bones.” A source close to the matter confirmed to the Daily Beast that the alligator was dead when it was shot.

Read it at TMZ

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
3 Killed in Tour Helicopter Beach Crash
DOOMED FLIGHT
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 03.27.26 5:53AM EDT 
Helicopter crash at Kalalau Beach
Three people have died after a helicopter crash at Kalalau Beach. KHON2 News

Three people died and two others were injured after a tour helicopter plunged into the ocean some 100 yards off Kalalau Beach on the Hawaiian island of Kauai. The aircraft, operated by Airborne Aviation, was carrying a pilot and four passengers when it crashed, the Kauai Fire Department said. The helicopter tour agency offers 50-to-55-minute, “doors-off” tours of the region. All five were pulled from the water, and the two survivors were taken to Wilcox Medical Center for treatment, police said. Authorities were alerted at about 3.45 p.m. local time that the aircraft had crashed into the ocean, and multiple agencies, including the Kauai Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, and American Medical Response, scrambled to the scene. The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources has urged people to steer clear of the area due to aircraft wreckage and potential helicopter fuel and oil. “Containment and recovery efforts are underway,” the department said.

Read it at Star Advertiser

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now