Pop Star Cancels U.S. Tour Amid Breast Cancer Battle

Fox News anchor John Roberts has been hospitalized with an advanced case of malaria. Roberts, 68, told People that he was diagnosed with the mosquito-borne illness on Monday after he began shivering uncontrollably while filming his news segment. He “had been hurting from the top of my head to the tip of my toes.” Concerned, he got his blood work done, which showed that his platelet and white blood cell count were abnormally low. After he received the official diagnosis, he “was a little scared.” Gone unchecked, malaria can become life-threatening. “One of my doctors said I’m the first case he has ever seen,” he wrote on an X post. While Roberts does not have a medical classification for the severity of his malaria, he reported that “I have never felt that sick in my life.” The conservative news anchor spent two weeks in Indonesia at the end of July and started feeling symptoms around 10 days after returning home in early August. Roberts is being treated with IV artesunate, a first-line treatment for severe cases of malaria. Roberts reportedly hopes to return to work by early next week.
‘Price Tag’ pop star Jessie J, 37, has cancelled her upcoming U.S. tour and rescheduled her U.K. one for next year, amid her battle with breast cancer. In June, Jessie J, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, publicly revealed her battle with the disease after undergoing a mastectomy. However, Cornish now requires another surgery, which coincides with the dates she was originally scheduled to be on tour. In a Thursday Instagram video, she said it’s “nothing too serious, but it has to be done before the end of the year.” Cornish apologized to her fans, saying that she feels “frustrated and sad.” But she added, “I need to be healed. And I know this is the right decision to make.” The singer opened up about her journey on Aug. 20 on English TV star Jamie Laing’s Great Company podcast. She explained she found a lump on her breast earlier this year, which doctors confirmed in a biopsy the day after her 37th birthday was cancerous. Cornish says it’s been an emotional, tear-filled journey that has “robbed [her] of memories” with her two-year-old son, Sky Safir. Despite the hurdles, Cornish said her tour of the U.K. and Europe is set for April 2026, and U.S. dates are to be announced.
The CDC is investigating an outbreak of Salmonella that has infected 95 people and hospitalized 18 across a number of states. Illnesses began between January 7 and July 26 and are linked to eggs from a Southern California supplier, according to an investigation update from the CDC. There are likely more infections that have not been detected yet due to the time it takes to link a case to an outbreak, the update said. Illness caused by the Salmonella bacteria is typically transmitted through poultry or milk, and most people who contract it recover without the need for antibiotics. Symptoms include diarrhea and vomiting, along with dehydration. In severe cases, however, the infection can spread outside the intestines and be deadly. Country Eggs LLC, the company that distributes the contaminated eggs, issued a recall on Wednesday for “Sunshine Yolks” eggs distributed in California and Nevada. Most of the reported illnesses have been in California, but cases have also been detected in 13 other states. The announcement of the outbreak comes two days after NBC News reported that one of the CDC’s main foodborne disease surveillance programs is being significantly pared back. A spokesperson for Country Eggs told the Beast that the affected eggs are distributed at Nijiya Markets, a Japanese supermarket, as well as 99 Ranch Markets.
Bachelorette-no-more JoJo Fletcher, 34, is expecting a baby with her husband, professional football player Jordan Rodgers, 36. Fletcher announced their baby news with a Thursday social media post featuring a video of the happy couple celebrating her baby bump on the beach. “We love you so much already, our sweet rainbow baby. 🌈🕊️Baby Rodgers coming January 2026,” she wrote in the caption. Fletcher and Rodgers, who is the estranged brother of football star Aaron Rodgers, met on the twentieth season of The Bachelorette and have been married since May 2022. Rodgers and Fletcher were initially meant to marry in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to postpone the ceremony. They told People that they had always planned on waiting a couple of years after they married before having kids. “Now that we’ve had the couple of years, I think the conversation of starting to plan our family is at the forefront of our lives. I’m a new aunt and Jordan is about to be a new uncle, and the idea of kids is something that’s really exciting to me,” Fletcher told the outlet. “I’m just so ready for this next chapter of our lives to start!” she added.
When Amazon users click “Buy” on a movie on the Prime Video platform, they aren’t really buying it, according to a class action lawsuit filed in federal court in Seattle alleging the company is guilty of a bait and switch. Instead users are purchasing a revocable license, unlike the ownership a customer has when purchasing a DVD. So if an Amazon user buys the new Jurassic World movie on Prime Video for $29.99 but Amazon loses the rights to the film, so does the buyer. The suit was brought by California resident Lisa Reingold, who, according to the complaint, purchased the fourth season of the Nickelodeon sitcom Bella and the Bulldogs on Amazon in May for $17.79, after applying a $3 credit. But soon after, the title was no longer available. Earlier this year, California implemented the Digital Property Rights Transparency Law (AB-2426), which makes “bait and switch” practices—defined in the suit—as unlawful. Reingold argues that Amazon is violating the law. Unless sellers get acknowledgment from buyers that they are receiving a revocable license or clearly define the limitations of the transaction, it is against the law to market the product as a “purchase.” Reingold’s suit seeks restitution and a disgorgement of profits Amazon made using this practice, in addition to requiring the tech giant to revise its practices.
Reality star Emily Maynard, 39, is a soon-to-be grandma. Ricki Maynard, her 20-year-old daughter, announced she was pregnant with her first child on social media. The now-expired Instagram stories showed photos of Ricki’s ultrasound, along with a famous quote from Love Island’s Huda Mustafa: “Netflix told me I’m not allowed to talk about it.” Ricki, who revealed that she is expecting a girl, follows in her mother’s footsteps of being a young parent; The Bachelorette star had Ricki when she was 19-years-old with her late fiancé Ricky Hendrick, and was vocal about prioritizing her daughter while on the show. Emily appeared on the show’s eighth season in 2012, and got engaged to Jef Holm during the show’s finale, but broke up later that year. The star eventually married Tyler Johnson, and they now share five kids. The reality show alum has not publicly commented on her daughter’s pregnancy, but frequently posts photos on social media to celebrate her family’s milestones. One birthday post, dedicated to Ricki, said “My beautiful girl. I’ll always and forever have your back. I love you and am so proud of the person you are. Happy 19th Birthday @rickihendrickk You’re a gift to the world!”
K-pop megastar PSY has apologized after he was booked by South Korean police this week on suspicion of using illegal proxies to obtain prescription drugs. The 47-year-old Gangnam Style singer, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, is accused of violating the country’s Medical Service Act by acquiring prescriptions for controlled psychotropic medications, including the anti-anxiety drug Xanax and sleep aid Stilnox, without the required in-person consultations. He is further accused of having his manager and other associates collect the medications, a practice strictly prohibited under South Korean law, which only allows immediate family or caregivers to pick up prescriptions. Although he has not yet been convicted, PSY has admitted fault and apologized, describing it as “a clear mistake and negligence.” Through his agency, P Nation, PSY stated that he would fully cooperate with investigators and apologized for troubling fans and the public. “His use of sleeping medication has been under medical supervision and within the prescribed dosage, and there was no proxy prescribing,” the agency said. A university hospital doctor has also been booked on suspicion of facilitating the transactions. The doctor implicated has denied wrongdoing.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay relapsed on drugs two years before his death in May, according to a Washington Post investigation published Thursday. Irsay had been open about his struggles with substance abuse in the past but hid the relapse from the public. The revelation has invited scrutiny of the “luxury” recovery doctor who prescribed him opioids and ketamine “at amounts that worried people close to him.” The same doctor, Harry Haroutunian, signed Irsay’s death certificate, which listed cardiac arrest as the cause of death. No autopsy or toxicology testing was performed, the paper said. Citing five people with direct knowledge of the case, the Post found that Irsay overdosed three times in the last five years of his life, incidents that Colts executives and Irsay himself kept hidden from the public. All five sources told the Post they witnessed Irsay receive ketamine injections. He died May 21, 2025, at age 65. In a statement, Irsay’s daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, who now control the Colts, said, “The media is not the place to address inquiries about information which is disputed, lacks essential context, or involves private medical matters.”
A Spanish man is being investigated by Kenyan authorities after he reportedly posted a video of himself pouring a beer down an elephant’s trunk on Tuesday. The man was visiting the Ol Jogi Conservancy in the central county of Laikipia when he posted the clip to Instagram under the handle skydive_kenya, BBC reported. In the video, he can be heard saying, “We are on beer time.” He captioned the post, “Just a tusker with a tusked friend.” However, the post was then deleted after it began to attract a barrage of negative comments from local Kenyans calling for his deportation. “This should never have happened. We’re a conservation, and we can’t allow that to happen,” a staffer at the conservancy told BBC. They added, “We don’t even allow people to go near the elephants.” BBC reported that the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) is also investigating the incident. In another clip on his page, the man is also seen drinking while touching a Rhinoceros at the nearby Ol Pejeta Conservancy. An Ol Pejeta representative told BBC that the man, who describes himself as an “adrenaline junkie” on his page, “has also broken our rules because he was not supposed to touch the rhinos because they are not pets.”
A TikTok influencer was trapped deep in the Amazon rainforest for 18 days after making a critical error during his illegal journey. Callan Bole, 25, took a flight from Colombia to Brazil during the wet season, when heavy rainfall often cuts off communities. And that’s precisely what happened, leaving the Brit trapped in an indigenous community. After his flight, Bole chartered a boat into the protected area to reach the tiny town, but flooding meant he couldn’t leave. “It was never dry. There was never a moment [without rain],“ he said in one video after sleeping on the riverbank. He was later taken in by a kind local man in São Gabriel da Cachoeira, on the Colombian-Brazilian border. “They didn’t speak a word of English, only a local dialect that not even my phone could translate,” he said in another clip, showing his host’s modest home. He ended up evacuating in a military plane that landed in the area to airlift an injured person to a hospital. “I was scared I’d be there for a few more months,” he said.