Pop Star Goes Undercover to Run Berlin Marathon
Harry Styles has successfully run the Berlin Marathon–but eventgoers might not have taken notice. Dressed in sunglasses and with a bandana on his head, the former One Direction star reportedly ran the event on Sunday under the pseudonym Sted Sarandos, seemingly a nod to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. The 31-year-old finished the 26.2 mile marathon in 2 hours, 59 minutes, 13 seconds. Paralympic gold medalist Richard Whitehead posted a photo on Instagram standing next to Styles after finishing the marathon, with the caption “2.58 in Berlin with my mate!! Anyone know him!!” 80,000 competitors took part in the race, which is considered the fastest marathon track in the world. The event was won by Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe, who clocked at 2:02:16. German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel said Styles had been seen running in Berlin to prepare for Sunday’s race. Styles has developed a taste for running this year, after competing in the 26.2 mile Tokyo Marathon in March where he beat more than 20,000 other runners. The singer has released no music since his Love on Tour world tour ended in July 2023, showcasing his Grammy-winning Harry’s House album from 2022. Styles has recently been romantically linked to actress Zoe Kravitz.