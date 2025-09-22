Cheat Sheet
Pop Star Goes Undercover to Run Berlin Marathon

Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Published 09.22.25 1:29AM EDT 
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Harry Styles in Mayfair on April 02, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Harry Styles in Mayfair on April 02, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images) Neil Mockford/GC Images

Harry Styles has successfully run the Berlin Marathon–but eventgoers might not have taken notice. Dressed in sunglasses and with a bandana on his head, the former One Direction star reportedly ran the event on Sunday under the pseudonym Sted Sarandos, seemingly a nod to Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos. The 31-year-old finished the 26.2 mile marathon in 2 hours, 59 minutes, 13 seconds. Paralympic gold medalist Richard Whitehead posted a photo on Instagram standing next to Styles after finishing the marathon, with the caption “2.58 in Berlin with my mate!! Anyone know him!!” 80,000 competitors took part in the race, which is considered the fastest marathon track in the world. The event was won by Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe, who clocked at 2:02:16. German newspaper Der Tagesspiegel said Styles had been seen running in Berlin to prepare for Sunday’s race. Styles has developed a taste for running this year, after competing in the 26.2 mile Tokyo Marathon in March where he beat more than 20,000 other runners. The singer has released no music since his Love on Tour world tour ended in July 2023, showcasing his Grammy-winning Harry’s House album from 2022. Styles has recently been romantically linked to actress Zoe Kravitz.

Read it at AP

2
Tech Entrepreneur Falls 2,000 Feet to His Death
FREAK ACCIDENT
Laura Esposito 

Breaking News Reporter

Published 09.21.25 4:32PM EDT 
Matias Augusto Travizano
X/Matias Travizano

A tech entrepreneur tragically plummeted to his death after climbing a massive California mountain. Matias Augusto Travizano, 45, fell 2,000 feet after reaching the peak of Mount Shasta in Siskiyou County, California, People reported. Travizano and two others were making their way down when he and another climber reportedly veered off the main trail and became stranded on an ice sheet near the northern edge of the Wintun Glacier, the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said. The pair tried to slide down to a lower area to get back on the trail when Travizano started “sliding out of control,” the outlet reported. He then collided with a boulder 300 feet below and was knocked unconscious for five to 10 minutes, according to the report, while his climbing partner tried to reach him. Travizano then regained consciousness, which dislodged him from the rock and he slid down the glacier out of sight. Authorities discovered Travizano at an elevation of 10,200 feet near the the base of the Wintun Glacier.

Read it at People

TruSkin’s Renowned Vitamin C Serum Line Is Now Up to 56% Off
SKIN WIN
Updated 09.19.25 12:31PM EDT 
Published 09.05.25 12:00AM EDT 
Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum 2oz
TruSkin

Let’s be honest—who doesn’t want to give their skin a little TLC? But with all the products out there, a full routine can feel like it takes up too much time (and counter space). For those who are tired of bathroom clutter, TruSkin has created an all-in-one face serum solution. The Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum combines vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, retinol, and niacinamide to support brighter, smoother, and firmer-looking skin. This powerhouse nighttime serum is intended to eliminate the need for a multi-step skincare routine.

Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum 2oz
36% off original price until 9/21
Buy At Amazon$31

Free Returns | Free Shipping

The Vitamin C-Plus Super Serum was designed to complement the Vitamin C Serum when used two to three times per week. TruSkin also offers a sunscreen and face scrub to keep skin fresh day or night. You can check out the highlights below:

Vitamin C Serum 2oz
56% off original price until 9/21
Buy At Amazon$22

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Sunscreen Serum for Face
Designed to layer seamlessly with your skincare routine
Buy At Amazon$25

Free Returns | Free Shipping

Vitamin C Gentle Face Scrub
The perfect prep step to enhance your serum absorption
Buy At Amazon$20

Free Returns | Free Shipping

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.

3
Grammy-Winning Artist In Talks to Perform at Super Bowl Halftime Show
RUMOUR HAS IT
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.21.25 5:05PM EDT 
LOS ANGELES - FEBRUARY 5: Adele wins for Best Pop Solo Performance at THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS, broadcasting live Sunday, February 5, 2023 (8:00-11:30 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:30 PM, LIVE PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
CBS Photo Archive/Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images

Adele has reportedly been approached about performing for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. She has not accepted the gig as of now, according to insiders who spoke to Page Six. Sources close to the matter have shared that Adele is in talks to perform the iconic show, which will take place next February in Santa Clara, California. Adele herself has previously said she did not like football, stating she only attended football games to watch Rihanna perform. However, NFL and sponsor Pepsi denied the claims to Page Six, commenting “We have had conversations with several artists about the Pepsi Super Bowl half-time show… However, we have not at this point extended a formal offer to Adele or anyone else." Adele reportedly turned down the gig in 2017. Back in 2016, Adele told a crowd, “First of all, I’m not doing the Super Bowl… I mean, that show is not about music. I can’t dance or anything like that. They were very kind, they did ask me, but I did say no.” Roc Nation and NFL will decide who performs next year and will likely announce the performer in September. Besides Adele, other artists that could potentially perform include Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

Read it at Page Six

4
Armed Security for ‘Known Guest’ Arrested at Kirk Memorial
HIGH ALERT
Annie Bang 

Breaking News Intern

Published 09.21.25 3:38PM EDT 
GRAPEVINE, TX - JUNE 14: Charlie Kirk speaks on-stage during the Turning Point USA Young Women's Leadership Summit at the Gaylord Texan Resort and Convention Center on June 14, 2025 in Grapevine, Texas.
The Washington Post/Sam Hodde for The Washington Post via Getty Images

Authorities arrested an armed man Saturday after he was accused of posing as law enforcement while entering the NFL stadium where Charlie Kirk’s funeral will be held. According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety spokesperson, Joshua Runkles, 42, was charged with felony impersonation of a law enforcement officer and misdemeanor carrying a weapon into a prohibited place. According to a Turning Point USA (TPUSA) spokesperson, Runkles was “doing advance security for a known guest planning to attend the memorial service.” He possessed multiple guns, knives, and fake law enforcement badges while he visited the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. “We do not believe this person was attempting anything nefarious, however the advance was not done in proper coordination with the TPUSA security team or US Secret Service,” said Andrew Kolvet, a TPUSA spokesperson, on X. “Also important to note that this was before the site had been fully sealed and locked down. Every precaution is being taken to ensure everyone’s safety.” Runkles was booked into Maricopa County Jail before he was released on bond. Kirk’s memorial service expects to have about 100,000 people in attendance. High-profile figures such as President Donald Trump and Vice President JD Vance are also scheduled to attend the memorial.

Read it at Fox News

These Made-for-Sleep Earbuds Will Give You the Best Rest You’ve Had in Years
REST UP
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Updated 09.17.25 3:35PM EDT 
Published 09.16.25 3:50PM EDT 
A man wearing Ozlo Sleepbuds asleep in a bed next to a woman reading a book
Ozlo Sleepbuds

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Sleep can be hard to come by these days. From city noise and snoring partners to late-night scrolling and spiraling thoughts, there’s a lot that can get in the way of a good night’s rest. In fact, research suggests that one in three adults doesn’t get enough sleep. (Hello, fellow insomniacs!) Luckily, you don’t have to accept exhaustion as your default—Ozlo Sleepbuds can help improve sleep hygiene sans habit-forming treatments or sleeping in separate rooms (aka ‘sleep divorce’).

Developed by former Bose engineers, Ozlo Sleepbuds are a science-backed wearable engineered to help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer every night. Unlike earplugs or other sleep aid gadgets, Ozlo doesn’t just block sound. Instead, these earbuds are specifically designed to support a restful sleeping experience.

Ozlo Sleepbuds
Comes with a free one-year subscription to Calm Sleep Premium.
Buy At Ozlo Sleepbuds

In addition to premium noise-masking capabilities, the buds feature biometric sleep detection that senses when you fall asleep and transitions from whatever audio you were listening to—yes, you can stream from all your favorite apps—into built-in soundscapes engineered for rest. Plus, the side sleeper-friendly Sleepbuds are designed for all-night comfort, so you can drift off without distraction until the gentle in-ear alarm wakes you (not your partner) up in the morning.

From now through the end of Sept., you can elevate your sleeping experience for less with a perk. Save $50 on your pair of Ozlo Sleepbuds and unlock a year of free access to Calm Sleep Premium, a mindfulness-focused app featuring more than 300 hours of sleep content from leading experts. Dreams really do come true.

5
Sinclair Nixes Plan to Air Charlie Kirk Memorial
PRIMETIME CHAOS
Opheli Garcia-Lawler 

Reporter

Published 09.21.25 12:53PM EDT 
Charlie Kirk holds a debate event on a college campus, smiling and holding a microphone.
Turning Point USA founder and conservative commentator Charlie Kirk holds a debate event. David Ryder/REUTERS

Television broadcasting company Sinclair did not run a planned Charlie Kirk news segment on Friday night. The special, meant to memorialize the conservative activist who was murdered on Sept. 10, was scheduled to air during Jimmy Kimmel’s usual time slot on ABC. Instead, six minutes before the program was set to air, Sinclair released a statement saying that the Kirk special would only be available on YouTube. “Tonight, Sinclair will continue to air ABC network programming as scheduled in the late-night time period,” the company stated. “The Charlie Kirk special will instead be available on The National News Desk’s YouTube channel, ensuring viewers can continue to enjoy ABC programming while also providing full access to the special online.” The ABC programming that replaced both Jimmy Kimmel Live! and the special was a re-run of Celebrity Family Feud. Sinclair and Nexstar, another major broadcasting group, both pulled Kimmel’s show from air on Wednesday, hours before ABC suspended the late night host indefinitely, citing comments Kimmel made about Kirk’s death on his Monday night broadcast. “Mr. Kimmel’s remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country,” Sinclair vice chairman Jason Smith, following the decision. It is unclear when or if Kimmel will return to air.

Read it at Variety

6
Charlie Kirk’s Widow Won’t Push for Death Penalty for Murder Suspect
JUDGE NOT
Jackie Salo 

Deputy Executive Editor

Updated 09.21.25 9:32AM EDT 
Published 09.21.25 9:27AM EDT 
U.S. Vice President JD Vance, his wife Usha Vance and wife of slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk, Erika Frantzve, exit Air Force Two, which is carrying the body of Kirk, as the aircraft lands at the airport in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., September 11, 2025, one day after Kirk was fatally shot during an event at Utah Valley University. REUTERS/Thomas Machowicz/File Photo
Thomas Machowicz/REUTERS

Charlie Kirk’s widow, Erika, has revealed that she won’t push for the accused killer in her husband’s assassination to face the death penalty. The mom of two said in an interview with the New York Times published Sunday she keeps being asked the same questions in the wake of the conservative activist’s murder at Utah Valley University. “I’ve had so many people ask, ‘Do you feel anger toward this man? Like, do you want to seek the death penalty?’” the 36-year-old widow said. But she insisted that she doesn’t want to be the one to decide. ”I’ll be honest. I told our lawyer, I want the government to decide this. I do not want that man’s blood on my ledger. Because when I get to heaven, and Jesus is like: ‘Uh, eye for an eye? Is that how we do it?’ And that keeps me from being in heaven, from being with Charlie?” she said. Tyler James Robinson, a 22-year-old from Utah, has been accused of fatally shooting Charlie Kirk, 31, from a rooftop during a Turning Point USA event on Sept. 10. Robinson is charged with aggravated murder, and prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

7
Ghislaine Maxwell Spotted for First Time at Cushy New Prison
DOWNWARD DOGHOUSE
Jackie Salo 

Deputy Executive Editor

Updated 09.21.25 8:56AM EDT 
Published 09.21.25 8:50AM EDT 
Ghislaine Maxwell outside her E. 65th St. Manhattan townhouse in 2015.
Ghislaine Maxwell outside her E. 65th St. Manhattan townhouse in 2015. New York Daily News/Andrew Savulich/New York Daily N

Ghislaine Maxwell was spotted heading to a yoga class in the first sighting of the convicted sex trafficker since she arrived at her new Texas prison. Maxwell—who was convicted in 2022 of conspiring with Jeffrey Epstein to abuse minors—appeared with chin-length, dark hair and was carrying an umbrella in photos published by the Mirror on Saturday. The disgraced society fixture was serving a 20-year prison sentence at a Federal Correctional Institution in Tallahassee, Florida, before she was quietly transferred last month to a minimum-security Federal Prison Camp Bryan in Texas—nicknamed “Camp Cupcake” for its relative comforts compared to other lock-ups. Maxwell’s transfer came after a 9-hour interview with the Department of Justice, sparking concerns among Democrats and Epstein victims about witness tampering. “Ghislaine helped destroy so many lives, and now she gets rewarded with a transfer to a country club prison,” one victim told the Mirror. “It’s a slap in the face to survivors. We’ve been left with scars that never heal, while she gets to do yoga and tend gardens while serving her time.”

8
This Beatle Was Such a Bully That His School Pretended He Never Went There
IMAGINE
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.21.25 1:33AM EDT 
BEATLES 1966 Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison at Top Of The Pops.
BEATLES 1966 Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, John Lennon and George Harrison at Top Of The Pops. Photo by Chris Walter from Getty Images

Legendary musician John Lennon was apparently such a bully at school that his former academic institution refused to even acknowledge his attendance. According to Tom Barry, a teacher at Quarry Bank School in Liverpool, where Lennon studied from 1952-1957, the soon-to-be Beatle was effectively scrubbed from the school’s history. “When John left, he was that much of a nuisance and a bully and that much of a poor student, the school staff didn’t want to acknowledge that he ever went to the school and removed any trace of him,” Barry told The Independent. “He was never spoken about; he was never acknowledged through Beatlemania.” The school routinely turned away Beatles fans throughout the height of the band’s monumental popularity in order to break their association with Lennon. Lennon, who was born in Liverpool on October 9, 1940, became one of the most iconic musicians of all time as The Beatles’ frontman and with his later solo records. The “Imagine” singer was shot and killed by a disturbed fan outside his New York City apartment on December 8, 1980, further cementing his legacy. However, his reputation has since been reconsidered, owing to his own admissions of domestic violence, adultery, and neglect of his first son, Julian. “They didn’t want to idolize him and for students to think you can prat about and be a bit of a bully and still be successful,” Barry said.

Read it at The Independent

These Sultry Advent Calendars Make Being Naughty Worth the Lump of Coal
HOLIDAY VIBES
Scouted Staff
Published 09.19.25 4:22PM EDT 
A couple lying on a bed. They are both smiling and to the right of them is a clitoral stimulator.
Lovehoney

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Turn your holiday countdown this year into something a little naughtier (and more fun) with Lovehoney’s Advent calendars. A spicy spin on the class tradition, these calendars are an erotic journey of passion, play, and connection. Choose from five tantalizing options, each loaded with toys and treats to keep things steamy all winter long. The ultimate pick? The Couples Calendar. With 24 luxe goodies—think card games, blindfolds, and whips—it’s full of ways to turn everyday into a new adventure with your partner.

Lovehoney Couple's Advent Calendar (24 Day)
Buy At Lovehoney

The standouts are definitely the Womanizer Classic 2 and the We-Vibe Sync Lite—worth $260 alone. The Womanizer Classic 2 is a clitoral stimulator that uses air to deliver a sucking sensation. The We-Vibe Sync excels at couples play. Hands-free, wearable, and flexible, it delivers pleasure to both partners all at once. Plus, with the app, you (or your partner) can get even naughtier, whether you’re in the same room or across the house. As always, Lovehoney ships its items in discreet packaging to keep your purchase confidential.

9
Trump, 79, Debuts Shiny New Hand Makeup at Black-Tie Dinner
HAND WATCH DAY 245
Jack Revell 

Night Reporter

Published 09.21.25 1:09AM EDT 
MOUNT VERNON, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson attend the American Cornerstone Institute Founders' Dinner on September 20, 2025 in Mount Vernon, Virginia. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)
MOUNT VERNON, VIRGINIA - SEPTEMBER 20: U.S. President Donald Trump and former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson attend the American Cornerstone Institute Founders' Dinner on September 20, 2025 in Mount Vernon, Virginia. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images) Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Donald Trump debuted his latest hand look at the American Cornerstone Institute Founders Dinner at George Washington’s Mount Vernon estate in Virginia on Saturday night. Having looked decidedly black-and-blue on Friday, Trump’s right hand appeared to have had a fresh lick of paint or, at the very least, been touched up by someone who knows how to wield concealer. Trump’s right hand has sported an unsightly discoloration since February. The White House initially attributed the bruising to frequent hand-shaking and the use of aspirin, which can affect circulation. In July, Trump’s physician noted the aspirin use was part of a treatment regime for chronic venous insufficiency, which the president has been diagnosed with. However, this condition typically affects the legs, not the hands, which does explain the “cankles” Trump has been seen sporting as of late. Trump made a series of bizarre remarks at the dinner on Saturday, including the claim that George Washington would have voted for his “America First” agenda. He also claimed that he suggested to King Charles III, on his recent visit to the United Kingdom, that he should adopt the moniker of England’s historic Norman settler, William the Conqueror. Experts have previously suggested that the bruising on Trump’s hand is a sign of more serious health issues, including the early stages of dementia.

President Donald Trump debuted a new hand style on September 20, 2025.
President Donald Trump debuted a new hand style on September 20, 2025. tasos katopodis/Getty Images

10
‘South Park’ Creators Explain Recent Episode Delay
PROCRASTINATION NATION
Catherine Bouris 

Reporter

Published 09.20.25 10:19PM EDT 
South Park creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Paramount+

South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone caused a stir earlier this week when they announced that the show’s first episode to air since the shooting death of Charlie Kirk would be delayed, with many fans wondering if the episode had been pulled by Comedy Central. Announcing the delay on X, Parker and Stone said, “Apparently when you do everything at the last minute, sometimes you don’t get things done.” Speaking to The Denver Post, Stone confirmed that this one really was on them, telling the newspaper, “No one pulled the episode, no one censored us, and you know we’d say so if true.” Echoing the explanation posted on social media, he added, “We just didn’t get it done. When you always cut it close, sometimes you mess up. That’s the price of being a procrastinator.” South Park, which is currently airing its 27th season, made fun of Kirk in an episode that was aired last month, with Eric Cartman playing a version of the 31-year-old conservative influencer, leading fans to worry the show had been censored in the wake of Kirk’s killing. The next new episode will now air on September 24.

Read it at The Denver Post

