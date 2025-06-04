Pop Star Jessie J Announces Early Breast Cancer Diagnosis
Jessie J has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with early breast cancer. The singer, 37, announced the news in an Instagram video Tuesday, where she disclosed that she learned of her cancer diagnosis before her single “No Secrets” came out in April. “Before ‘No Secrets’ came out I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word ‘early,’ cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding onto the world ‘early,’” the “Price Tag” artist shared. “I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it,” she continued before noting that she was going to take a brief break soon to undergo surgery. “I am going to disappear for a bit after summertime ball to have my surgery,” Jessie J explained. “And I will come back with massive tits and more music.” The singer recently recalled experiencing several health issues throughout her career, including a stroke, during an Advertising Week Europe event in London in April. Alongside “No Secrets,” Jessie J also released her single “Living My Best Life” in May, marking her first return to music in years.