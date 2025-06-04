Cheat Sheet
1

Pop Star Jessie J Announces Early Breast Cancer Diagnosis

‘WANTED TO BE OPEN’
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Updated 06.03.25 11:07PM EDT 
Published 06.03.25 10:56PM EDT 
Jessie J
Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Jessie J has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with early breast cancer. The singer, 37, announced the news in an Instagram video Tuesday, where she disclosed that she learned of her cancer diagnosis before her single “No Secrets” came out in April. “Before ‘No Secrets’ came out I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word ‘early,’ cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding onto the world ‘early,’” the “Price Tag” artist shared. “I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it,” she continued before noting that she was going to take a brief break soon to undergo surgery. “I am going to disappear for a bit after summertime ball to have my surgery,” Jessie J explained. “And I will come back with massive tits and more music.” The singer recently recalled experiencing several health issues throughout her career, including a stroke, during an Advertising Week Europe event in London in April. Alongside “No Secrets,” Jessie J also released her single “Living My Best Life” in May, marking her first return to music in years.

2
Minnesota Vikings Legend Jim Marshall Dies at 87
PURPLE PEOPLE EATER
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 06.03.25 9:20PM EDT 
Published 06.03.25 8:10PM EDT 
Jim Marshall #70 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the bench against the Oakland Raiders during Super Bowl XI on January 9, 1977
PASADENA, CA- JANUARY 9: Jim Marshall #70 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on from the bench against the Oakland Raiders during Super Bowl XI on January 9, 1977 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California. The Raiders won the Super Bowl 32 -14. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images) Focus On Sport/Getty Images

The “Captain” has left the building. The Minnesota Vikings’ legendary defensive end, Jim Marshall, died on Tuesday after a “lengthy hospitalization.” He was 87 years old. Marshall was a key part of the Vikings’ iconic “Purple People Eaters” defensive line that drove the team to four Super Bowl appearances between 1970 and 1977. In a statement the team said “The entire Minnesota Vikings organization is mourning the loss of Jim Marshall. No player in Vikings history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie, and passion more than the all-time iron man.” Marshall joined the Vikings in their inaugural season in 1961 and played 270 straight regular-season games over 19 seasons. That record held until 2009, when it was broken by quarterback Brett Favre during his first season with the Vikings. “Jim Marshall set the tone for how this franchise goes today,” Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton said. “We had the Purple People Eaters. They were the foundation of who we are. The leader of the band was Jim Marshall.” In a 1964 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Marshall famously recovered a fumble and took it 66 yards the wrong way for a safety. A celebration of his life is being planned, according to the Vikings website.

3
Haley Joel Osment Learns His Fate After Drunken Outburst
MAKING AMENDS
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Updated 06.03.25 5:36PM EDT 
Published 06.03.25 5:35PM EDT 
Haley Joel Osment
Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Haley Joel Osment, 37, will need to attend three Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and two visits with his therapist per week for six months if he wants to be cleared of the criminal charges related to his drunken outburst at the Mammoth Mountain ski resort in April, according to the L.A. Times. TMZ obtained video of the former child actor acting belligerent at the resort just before law enforcement responded to the scene, where they allegedly found the actor intoxicated and in possession of cocaine. Osment can also be seen hurling an anti-semitic slur at his arresting officer. The Sixth Sense star, who was nominated for an Oscar at just 11 years old, was arrested and later charged with public intoxication and possession of a controlled substance. Osment was granted a one-year diversion on Tuesday, during which time he must complete the mandated terms of AA and therapy or “the criminal proceedings will be reinstated,” Mono County District Attorney David Anderson told the Times. Osment apologized to “the Jewish community” for his behavior in the video, adding that he was “absolutely horrified by my behavior… in the throes of a blackout.”

4
‘Model Prisoner’ Luigi Mangione Has One Request Ahead of Next Court Appearance
CUFF LUCK
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 06.03.25 9:00PM EDT 
Published 06.03.25 8:57PM EDT 
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson, wears handcuffs and a bulletproof vest.
Luigi Mangione, the suspect in the killing of UnitedHealth Group chief executive Brian Thompson, wears handcuffs and a bulletproof vest. Curtis Means/via REUTERS

Lawyers for alleged assassin Luigi Mangione have claimed the “model prisoner” has earned the right not to wear handcuffs or a bulletproof vest in court. Karen Friedman Agnifilo, Mangione’s lawyer, made a legal filing to Judge Gregory Carro on Tuesday to request that her client be allowed to wear “court-appropriate clothing” when he returns to the Manhattan courthouse on June 26. The 27-year-old has been charged with the December 4, 2024 murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Mangione’s legal team claims wearing handcuffs and a bulletproof vest has been “deeply prejudicial” and “damaging” to their client’s right to a fair trial and that the items “perpetuate a false narrative that Mr. Mangione is an unusual danger requiring extraordinary security measures.” Friedman Agnifilo said both state and federal authorities had “prejudiced” Mangione in the media. “This commenced with the [New York City] mayor-led staged perp walk, and it continues until today,” she said. Being shackled restricted him from being able to “meaningfully participate in his defense” as he cannot take notes, read legal papers, or write notes to his counsel. Friedman Agnifilo also claimed Mangione has been a “model prisoner, a model defendant in court, and has treated everyone... with cooperation and respect.” The Daily Beast reached out to Mangione’s lawyers for comment.

5
Netflix Drama Beats Out ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 in Most-Watched List
JUST PASSING THROUGH
Yasmeen Hamadeh 

Night News Reporter

Published 06.03.25 6:19PM EDT 
Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in Adolescence.
Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller in “Adolescence.” Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix’s hit limited series Adolescence has dethroned the fourth season of Stranger Things as the streaming service’s second-most-watched English-language series ever. As of June 1, the four-episode crime drama has reached a total of 141.2 million views since its premiere in March. Netflix notably examines a show’s performance within its first 91 days of streaming when measuring its all-time popularity lists. During that viewing window in 2022, Stranger Things season four reached a total of 140.7 million views. Adolescence has yet to dethrone Addams Family spinoff Wednesday however, which hit 252.1 million views during its first 91 days of streaming in 2022 and currently sits atop Netflix’s most-watched English-language series list. When including non-English language titles however, it should come as no surprise that Korean drama Squid Game wins over all with its first season still remaining Netflix’s most-watched series ever with 265.2 million views. Its second season, released earlier this year, faltered just below that at 192.6 million views.

6
Neil Young Invites Trump to His Tour ‘If There Is Not Martial Law by Then’
FAN SERVICE
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.03.25 3:32PM EDT 
Published 06.03.25 3:25PM EDT 
Neil Young invites Trump to his tour to “hear our music just as you did for decades.”
Neil Young invites Trump to his tour to “hear our music just as you did for decades.” Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Neil Young taunted President Donald Trump on Monday, inviting him to come to his tour and “hear our music just as you did for decades.” The Canadian-American singer posted a message on his website, the Neil Young Archives, telling the president to come to his Love Earth world tour if possible. “When I tour the USA this summer, if there is not martial law by then which would make it impossible, let’s all come together and stand for American values,” he wrote. He promised a non-political show, assuring Trump that they would only be “playing the music we love for all of us to enjoy.” “President Trump, you are invited. Come and hear our music just as you did for decades,” he said. According to Rolling Stone, Trump used to attend many of Young’s shows, proclaiming, “he’s got something very special.” But Young took issue with Trump in 2020 when he started playing his song “Rockin’ In The Free World” at his events, and the singer called him “a disgrace to my country” in an open letter. Young ended his message Monday by saying that he and Bruce Springsteen, who is in an ongoing feud with Trump, would be in the country blasting the president’s “favorite music,” like ‘Born in the USA.’” Young and his band The Chrome Hearts will kick off their tour in Sweden on June 18.

7
Tributes Paid to ‘Pioneer of Australian Music’ Dead at 79
TRAILBLAZER
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 06.03.25 3:22PM EDT 
Published 06.03.25 2:33PM EDT 
Australian singer Marcie Jones passed away days after announcing her leukemia diagnosis.
Australian singer Marcie Jones passed away days after announcing her leukemia diagnosis. Marcie Jones/Facebook

Australian singer Marcie Jones has died at 79 after a prolific music career. Jones, who started out as the lead singer of the 1960s girl group Marcie & The Cookies before going solo, passed away Friday, according to a Facebook post from her daughter-in-law, Lisa Asta. “It’s with great sadness to let you all know that my beautiful mother-in-law, Marcie Jones, passed away yesterday evening. I feel numb inside,” Asta shared Saturday alongside photos of Jones. “Marc, never again will there be our little outbursts of song and dance. You made me laugh so hard and always gave me great advice. You were a legend, an icon, and you will always be remembered,” she added. Following the news, the Australian Recording Industry Association also commemorated the late singer, calling her a “true pioneer of Australian music” who “helped pave the way for women in a male-dominated industry.” Jones formed Marcie & The Cookies with her three sisters, the group rising to fame with hits like “I Would If I Could.” Later, Jones went solo and sang alongside stars like Tom Jones and The Monkees. Jones’ death comes one week after she announced that she was diagnosed with leukemia.

8
Boomers’ Weed Use Grows to the Highest It’s Ever Been
BLAZE IT
Lauren Lewis 

Reporter

Updated 06.03.25 1:59PM EDT 
Published 06.03.25 8:37AM EDT 
A packet of marijuana.
Horacio Villalobos/Corbis via Getty Images

Older Americans are living the high life—weed use in baby boomers has billowed to its highest ever level, new research shows. About 7 percent of senior Americans told a federally administered 2023 National Survey on Drug Use and Health that they had used cannabis in the past month. That marked a 46 percent increase from 2021, when the figure was 4.8 percent. Men still registered higher rates of cannabis use, but the increase was larger among women. The most marked upswing was by adults earning more than $75,000 annually who went from the lowest use rate per income category in 2021 to the highest in 2023. Much of these increases could be sparked by the legalization of cannabis. The research did not differentiate between medicinal and recreational use but did find that increased use of weed was associated with heart conditions, diabetes, hypertension, and cancer, as well as other chronic medical conditions. Medical professionals called for further research on the effect of cannabis on the elderly and how it interacts with other drugs to better understand the potential side effects of increased use.

9
Kylie Jenner Offers Candid Cosmetic Surgery Confession
UNDER THE KNIFE
Nealy Simms 

Intern

Published 06.03.25 12:19PM EDT 
Kylie Jenner attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City.
Kylie Jenner attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. Michael Loccisano/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty

Having long been the subject of rampant speculation over her appearance—and the work it took—Kylie Jenner appears to be taking a new, open approach to the conversation. She’s telling-all in the TikTok comments. Beauty influencer Rachel Leary this week shared a video plea on the social media app asking Jenner, 27, for details on, “whatever way you’ve had the implants, if they are implants or if you had like a fat transfer,” and describing the augmentation (which Jenner had not previously spoken publicly of) as “perfection.” Clearly, the compliment worked; within 24 hours, Jenner had replied, sharing a comment with not only the size, shape, and material of her implants, but name-dropping the doctor who performed her procedure—“445 cc, moderate profile, half under the muscle!!!!! silicone!!!” she wrote, adding, “hope this helps lol.” In the finale of season three of The Kardashians in 2023, Jenner expressed her regret regarding a previous breast augmentation she underwent before the birth of her daughter, Stormi, in 2018. “I wish I never got them done to begin with,” Jenner shared at the time.

10
Flight Attendant Restrained After Dancing Naked Mid-Flight
IN-FLIGHT UNDRESS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 06.03.25 12:20PM EDT 
cheats/2015/11/17/plane-passenger-tried-to-enter-cockpit/151117-british-airways-cheat_kpx0dn
Louis Nastro/Reuters

A British Airways flight from San Francisco to London turned into an unexpected spectacle when a flight attendant, allegedly under the influence of drugs, vanished mid-meal service, only to be found dancing naked in a business class lavatory. Colleagues, concerned by his sudden disappearance, discovered the man completely nude and erratically dancing. They quickly dressed him in pajamas and secured him in a luxury seat for the remainder of the 10.5-hour journey. Upon landing at Heathrow, police arrested the man. He was given a medical evaluation before being removed from the Airbus A380-800 in a wheelchair. The incident left the remaining crew to manage the flight without breaks. British Airways has suspended the steward pending further investigation, and authorities are involved in the case. A fellow crew member told The Sun that their colleague “popped pills,” and added: “Rather than asking passengers ‘chicken or beef,’ he was stripping off and dancing in the toilet.” British Airways stated that the matter is under police investigation.

